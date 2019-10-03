UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In San Marino Captains Regent Inauguration Ceremony

SAN MARINO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) The UAE Embassy in Italy has participated in the inauguration ceremony of the new Captains Regent of San Marino, Mariella Mularoni and Luca Boschi.

Mohanad Al Naqbi, First Secretary of the UAE Embassy in Italy, conveyed the congratulations of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to San Marino’s new governors.

Mularoni and Boschi sent greetings to the UAE leaders while wishing the UAE government and people further development and success.

