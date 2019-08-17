UAE participates in signing ceremony of Constitutional and Political Declarations in Sudan, voices support for peaceful power transition

(@FahadShabbir)

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2019) The UAE on Saturday expressed its support for Sudan in its quest to create a political system capable of achieving the development of the state and driving the country towards a prosperous future, affirmed Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State.

In a statement following his participation in the ceremony held in Khartoum to sign the Constitutional Declaration by the Transitional Military Council, TMC, and Forces of Freedom and Change alliance, Dr. Al Jaber reiterated the UAE's principled position that supports every effort that achieves security, stability and prosperity for Sudan and its people.

The UAE is looking forward to this positive and important step which will mark a new phase that ensures participation of all spectrums of Sudanese national forces which will consolidate the stability of the political system.

"Peaceful transition of power through dialogue is the most effective, better and sole guarantee for the development and progress of nations, particularly that chaotic experiments have produced disastrous results on many peoples in the region," Dr. Al Jaber noted.

Highlighting the deeply-rooted, longstanding UAE-Sudan's ties, he said the UAE would continue to stand with the Sudanese people, driven by its firm policy of supporting sisterly and friendly countries while experiencing challenges.

Several heads of state, ministers and representatives of regional and international organisations attended the signing ceremony.

Hamad Mohammed Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, and Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation,were also present.