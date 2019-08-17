UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In Signing Ceremony Of Constitutional And Political Declarations In Sudan, Voices Support For Peaceful Power Transition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 08:00 PM

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Constitutional and Political Declarations in Sudan, voices support for peaceful power transition

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2019) The UAE on Saturday expressed its support for Sudan in its quest to create a political system capable of achieving the development of the state and driving the country towards a prosperous future, affirmed Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State.

In a statement following his participation in the ceremony held in Khartoum to sign the Constitutional Declaration by the Transitional Military Council, TMC, and Forces of Freedom and Change alliance, Dr. Al Jaber reiterated the UAE's principled position that supports every effort that achieves security, stability and prosperity for Sudan and its people.

The UAE is looking forward to this positive and important step which will mark a new phase that ensures participation of all spectrums of Sudanese national forces which will consolidate the stability of the political system.

"Peaceful transition of power through dialogue is the most effective, better and sole guarantee for the development and progress of nations, particularly that chaotic experiments have produced disastrous results on many peoples in the region," Dr. Al Jaber noted.

Highlighting the deeply-rooted, longstanding UAE-Sudan's ties, he said the UAE would continue to stand with the Sudanese people, driven by its firm policy of supporting sisterly and friendly countries while experiencing challenges.

Several heads of state, ministers and representatives of regional and international organisations attended the signing ceremony.

Hamad Mohammed Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, and Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation,were also present.

Related Topics

UAE Progress Khartoum Alliance Sudan All Arab

Recent Stories

Capital Development Authority completes phase-III ..

7 minutes ago

Judicial remand of ex-officials of Nepra, PSB exte ..

7 minutes ago

Rain forecast at scattered places 17 Aug 2019

7 minutes ago

Nation, Pak forces ready to defend the country's s ..

7 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad chairs meeting on e ..

7 minutes ago

First post-Hajj flight arrives in Karachi

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.