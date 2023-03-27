UrduPoint.com

UAE Participates In Signing Ceremony Of Regional Framework For Arab States (2023 – 2028)

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Regional Framework for Arab States (2023 – 2028)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) The UAE participated in the signing ceremony of the Regional Framework Programme for the Arab Countries (2023-2028), and the launch of the Arab Plan for Prevention and Reduction of Drug Dangers to Arab Society, which was held yesterday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States.

Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the Arab League, represented the UAE during the signing ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League; Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misned, Qatari Minister of Social Development and Family and Chair of the forty-second session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs; and Ghada Waly, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

In a speech during the signing ceremony, Aboul Gheit expressed his happiness at achieving two major achievements, in partnership and cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the first of which is the signing of the Regional Framework for Arab States (2023 – 2028) in its third phase, and the second is the launch of the Arab Plan for Prevention and Reduction of the Dangers of Drugs to Arab Society under the title "Towards effective dealing with the issue from a social perspective".

After the ceremony, Aboul Gheit and Waly signed the Regional Framework for Arab States (2023 – 2028) between the Arab League States and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

