UAE participates in signing ceremony of Sudanese peace deal

(@FahadShabbir)

JUBA, Sudan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has led the UAE delegation to the signing ceremony of the peace deal between the Sudanese government and armed Sudanese groups, in Juba.

Addressing the ceremony, Al Mazrouei underlined the support of the His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the deal which, he said, contributes to supporting peace and stability and puts an end to conflicts and infighting in the fraternal state of Sudan.

He thanked the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, and Tut Qalwak, the advisor to South Sudan's President who is also the head of mediation, for their contributions to forging this "historic deal".

"This is a significant and critical moment in the Sudanese people's history that brings all parties together to support the principles of peace, security and stability in a way that puts an end to the causes of conflict and infighting," the minister said, wishing for security and prosperity to prevail in Sudan.

The delegations participating in the signing ceremony hailed the efforts and role of the UAE in urging the Sudanese parties in an earlier stage to reach an agreement that ensures the stability of their country.

The UAE delegation included Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, and Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.