UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In Statistical Forum At IMF In Washington

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 12:15 AM

UAE participates in statistical forum at IMF in Washington

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) A delegation from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA, representing the UAE, participated in the 7th IMF Statistical Forum, where they discussed issues related to macroeconomic statistics, means to measure the informal economy, financial statistics, techniques, and ways to support and develop statistical work.

The forum was held at the fund’s headquarters in Washington DC.

It is an annual international platform for policy makers, heads and managers of statistical agencies, economic and financial data providers, and international organisations concerned with statistical work worldwide, such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the International Labour Organisation, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation and others.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah the Director General FCSA, who headed the authority's delegation participating in the forum, stressed the need for cooperation and joint work in the statistical field, internationally and locally, and for harnessing the latest technologies. This is in addition to taking advantage of the data revolution to develop statistical work and data management, in order to achieve sustainable development.

The agenda of the forum’s seventh session included a set of basic topics that discussed several important issues, including the definition of the scope of the informal economy, the level and growth of the informal economy, new technologies and possible sources of data, in addition to related economic and statistical issues.

Related Topics

IMF World Bank United Nations Washington UAE From Labour

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives participants of government exch ..

48 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed crowns winners of Al ..

1 hour ago

Wasl starts handover of Gardenia Townhomes on sche ..

2 hours ago

Members of Consultative Council for Children prese ..

4 hours ago

Etisalat signs on as exclusive partner of AWST 202 ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with taskforce teams of ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.