UAE participates in statistical forum at IMF in Washington

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) A delegation from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA, representing the UAE, participated in the 7th IMF Statistical Forum, where they discussed issues related to macroeconomic statistics, means to measure the informal economy, financial statistics, techniques, and ways to support and develop statistical work.

The forum was held at the fund’s headquarters in Washington DC.

It is an annual international platform for policy makers, heads and managers of statistical agencies, economic and financial data providers, and international organisations concerned with statistical work worldwide, such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the International Labour Organisation, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation and others.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah the Director General FCSA, who headed the authority's delegation participating in the forum, stressed the need for cooperation and joint work in the statistical field, internationally and locally, and for harnessing the latest technologies. This is in addition to taking advantage of the data revolution to develop statistical work and data management, in order to achieve sustainable development.

The agenda of the forum’s seventh session included a set of basic topics that discussed several important issues, including the definition of the scope of the informal economy, the level and growth of the informal economy, new technologies and possible sources of data, in addition to related economic and statistical issues.