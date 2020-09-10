UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In The Closed Ministerial Meeting Of The WSIS Forum

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting of the WSIS Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has participated in a closed ministerial meeting, as a part of the events of the World Summit on Information Society Forum 2020, attended by telecom ministers and officials from all over the world.

The meeting discussed, among other things, the vital role of telecom sector to face the current exceptional situation amid the spread of covid-19. The ICT sector has enabled services and applications related to broadband networks in distance learning, remote working, remote video conference, digital health, e-commerce, access to information and entertainment.

In the session, Majed Al Mesmar, Deputy Director General of the Telecommunications sector, TRA, stated the innovative procedures taken by the UAE government since the first start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Such procedures included transfer of about one million students from tradition education system to distance learning system, enabling them to complete their academic year and take examinations. That would not be possible without the e-learning programme launched in 2012.

Al Mesmar emphasised the necessity for cooperation and co-work among all countries to expedite the availability of telecom technologies for all societies to keep good standard of living for the humanity and achieve sustainable development requirements.

He added: "Despite the advanced telecom networks and rapid movement towards digital transformation, more than half of the world population are not connected to the internet today.

This fact represents a source of concern for officials in ICT sector. We have lessons to be taken into consideration, when we plan for the future. Such lessons revolve around leadership, future foresight, team work, regional cooperation and effective crises and emergency plans."

Participants discussed the topics put on WSIS agenda and the SDGs agenda 2030, which depends on information and communication technology sector as a main pillar for its achievement. The session shed light on the digital gap, global cooperation mechanisms to expedite digital transformation, investment in ICT sector and revision of strategies and procedures related to ICT sector.

The session reviewed the global success stories in filling the digital gap and lessons learned from the current exceptional situation.

The participants undertook to continue efforts to fill the digital gap, and develop a framework for global cooperation, and mechanisms to expedite digital transformation based on a whole government principle.

The World Summit on Information Society Forum is a high level platform to coordinate efforts of all countries in relation to information and communication technology, and digital content. It represent a common base for creating a clear global vision with specific goals for the ICT sector.

Related Topics

Internet World Technology Education UAE United Arab Emirates 2020 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

5 minutes ago

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

50 minutes ago

Naval Chief confers military awards upon Pakistan ..

2 seconds ago

Government College University to adopt hybrid styl ..

7 minutes ago

EU parliament cuts Suu Kyi from rights prize honor ..

7 minutes ago

US to Conduct Over 40 Flight Tests of Hypersonic W ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.