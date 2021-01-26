UAE participates in UN Women meeting for Arab leaders, decision-makers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union (GWU), participated in a virtual consultative meeting for senior Arab officials organised by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), which was attended by leaders and decision-makers in the Arab region, to discuss the "UN-Women's Strategic Plan."

Al Suwaidi began her speech by thanking UN Women and all leaders who participated in the meeting, which aims to develop the plan and help shape the future of women around the world, most notably in the Arab region, enabling them to effectively lead the process of sustainable development, occupy a prominent international position, and become honourable models of women’s leadership.

"The UAE has always been keen to empower women economically, socially and politically, as well as ensure that they enjoy equality and fair opportunities in all areas of work, underscored by the adoption of the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women in the UAE 2015-2021," Al Suwaidi said.

The UAE’s foreign aid strategy aims to support and empower women and girls around the world, through the "Women’s Empowerment and Protection Policy," she added.

Under this framework, the UAE is committed to increasing the percentage of foreign aid allocated to empowering and protecting women and girls around the world by 2021, and the country has stressed that gender equality and empowering women and girls are its objectives, in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Plan 2030.

"With the UAE support and upon the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), UN Women inaugurated its Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) communication office in Abu Dhabi in October 2016 at the GWU’s headquarters. Since then, the office has provided technical support to strengthen the women’s, peace and security agenda, contributing to the implementation of a training programme on women, peace and security, which was later named the ‘Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women Peace and Security Initiative.’ The programme trains women working in the military and security from Arab and friendly countries to work in military, peace and security areas, hosted by Khawla bint Al Azwar Military school Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi. The UN Women communication office in Abu Dhabi also helped draft the first national plan for implementing UN Security Council Resolution No.1325," Al Suwaidi said in conclusion.