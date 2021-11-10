UrduPoint.com

UAE Participates In UNESCO's 41st General Conference; Congratulates Azoulay On Re-election As Director-General Of UNESCO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 11:15 PM

UAE participates in UNESCO&#039;s 41st General Conference; congratulates Azoulay on re-election as Director-General of UNESCO

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) The United Arab Emirates is participating in the 41st session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), which this year coincides with the 75th anniversary of the UN's cultural agency. The session started officially yesterday at Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Conference Hall here and will continue until November 24th.

The UAE delegation to the UNESCO General Conference is led by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, who will deliver the country's speech on Saturday morning.

The minister participated in yesterday's session, which saw the re-election of Audrey Azoulay as Director-General of UNESCO for a second four-year term.

Azoulay was first elected Director-General of UNESCO in 2017, and was the only candidate for this new mandate, with 155 votes in favor, 9 against and one abstention.

Al Kaabi congratulated Azoulay for her victory. "Congratulations to @AAzoulay on the trust of the international community & getting re-elected as Director-General of UNESCO for the period 2022-2025.

We wish her continued success & look forward to new cooperative partnerships," Al Kaabi tweeted.

The Minister also congratulated the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for being officially designated as the ‘City of Music’ by the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

"We congratulate the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. The designation of "The City of Music" corroborates the emirate’s successful strategy in developing cultural creative industries.

The UAE is set to participate in a number of UNESCO activities and sessions, foremost of which is the High-Level Segment of the Global Education Meeting 2021 which aims to discuss an improved global education cooperation mechanism and take stock of measures and lessons learned from the COVID-19 education response to accelerate progress toward SDG 4 as well as regional benchmarks.

The 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference discusses several issues, primarily the UNESCO's budget and strategy for the coming years.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Budget UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress United Arab Emirates Sudanese Pound November 2017 From

Recent Stories

US Wants Russia to Explain 'Military Buildup' Near ..

US Wants Russia to Explain 'Military Buildup' Near Ukraine's Border - Pentagon

5 minutes ago
 Afghanistan's Chief of Staff Plans to Recruit 150, ..

Afghanistan's Chief of Staff Plans to Recruit 150,000 New Soldiers

30 minutes ago
 Agri deptt starts crackdown against sale of fake p ..

Agri deptt starts crackdown against sale of fake pesticides, fertilizer

30 minutes ago
 UN Chief Following With Concern Situation at Belar ..

UN Chief Following With Concern Situation at Belarus-Poland Border - Spokesperso ..

30 minutes ago
 Kiwis reach T20 World Cup final after defeating En ..

Kiwis reach T20 World Cup final after defeating England by five wickets

38 minutes ago
 Turkish Lira Trades at Record Low Amid US Inflatio ..

Turkish Lira Trades at Record Low Amid US Inflation Concerns

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.