PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) The United Arab Emirates is participating in the 41st session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), which this year coincides with the 75th anniversary of the UN's cultural agency. The session started officially yesterday at Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Conference Hall here and will continue until November 24th.

The UAE delegation to the UNESCO General Conference is led by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, who will deliver the country's speech on Saturday morning.

The minister participated in yesterday's session, which saw the re-election of Audrey Azoulay as Director-General of UNESCO for a second four-year term.

Azoulay was first elected Director-General of UNESCO in 2017, and was the only candidate for this new mandate, with 155 votes in favor, 9 against and one abstention.

Al Kaabi congratulated Azoulay for her victory. "Congratulations to @AAzoulay on the trust of the international community & getting re-elected as Director-General of UNESCO for the period 2022-2025.

We wish her continued success & look forward to new cooperative partnerships," Al Kaabi tweeted.

The Minister also congratulated the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for being officially designated as the ‘City of Music’ by the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

"We congratulate the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. The designation of "The City of Music" corroborates the emirate’s successful strategy in developing cultural creative industries.

The UAE is set to participate in a number of UNESCO activities and sessions, foremost of which is the High-Level Segment of the Global Education Meeting 2021 which aims to discuss an improved global education cooperation mechanism and take stock of measures and lessons learned from the COVID-19 education response to accelerate progress toward SDG 4 as well as regional benchmarks.

The 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference discusses several issues, primarily the UNESCO's budget and strategy for the coming years.