UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conference in US

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) The Civil Defence Command of the Ministry of Interior participated in the virtual Annual Safety Conference 2021 in the United States (US), which was held via video conferencing.

The command is the first Arab authority to participate in the event, along with 1,000 participants representing fire departments in the US, as well as development organisations and civil defence experts from around the world.

Major General Dr. Jassem Mohammed Al Marzouki, Commander-General of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, stated that the command’s participation in the conference is in line with the vision of the country’s leadership to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world in terms of ensuring safety and security, under the framework of its keenness to exchange expertise, explore the best practices, and utilise artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the areas of civil defence and safety.

Major Humaid Al Ali, Director of Public Safety and Rapid Intervention Affairs at the Civil Defence Command, presented a paper, entitled, "The Excellent Experiences of Firefighting Centres in the UAE," highlighting the distinguished role of the Civil Defence in protecting lives and property around the country. He also stressed that the Civil Defence is a successful model of implementing the highest international standards of protection, prevention and safety.