UAE Participates In Virtual Meeting Of APA's Standing Committee On Economic And Sustainable Development

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) The Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division participated today in the virtual meeting of the Standing Committee on Economic and Sustainable Development of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

The committee discussed draft resolutions on the establishment of an Integrated Asian Energy Market; Environmental Issues; Financial Affairs Ensuring Efforts for Economic Growth; Poverty Eradication; Water and Sanitation in Asia for All; the Role of APA Parliaments in Supporting the Implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals; the Asian Climate Financial Initiative (ACFI).

The UAE's Parliamentary Division, led by Mohammed Issa Al Kashf, Head of the Emirati Parliamentary Division, presented its recommendations regarding draft resolution related to environmental and climate-related issues, as well as the Resolution on Water and Sanitation in Asia for All.

Al Kashf highlighted the importance of water consumption management in improving public health globally, limiting the spread of diseases, and preventing water scarcity caused by climate change, stressing the need to encourage governments to fulfill their commitments related to combatting climate change.

