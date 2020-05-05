UAE participates in Virtual Non-Aligned Movement Summit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) On behalf of President President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, participated in the Virtual Non-Aligned Movement Summit.

The summit was held yesterday to coordinate the best ways of addressing the novel coronavirus and implementing an effective response.

The summit, which was held remotely under the slogan, "United against COVID-19," upon an invitation from Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, was attended by presidents and representatives of more than 30 countries.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Owais presented the measures and procedures taken by the UAE to limit the spread of coronavirus, stressing that one of the key cornerstones of its efforts is providing unconditional support to friendly governments and countries without discrimination.

He also pointed out that the UAE has supported around 43 countries and sent over 472 tonnes of medical supplies, noting that the country has cooperated with the World Health Organisation, WHO, and its partners, by responding quickly and sending over 80 percent of its medical aid to more than 98 countries.

Dr. Al Owais added that the UAE, through this platform, is calling on everyone to promote international cooperation in containing and eliminating the pandemic, by exchanging scientific information and knowledge and adopting the guidelines proposed by the WHO, in light of the values of solidarity and ethical commitment that characterises the movement.

The UAE believes that eliminating the pandemic requires a strong will, collective action, awareness of the current requirements, and promoting overall cooperation, he stressed.

The UAE supports the efforts of Aliyev, who is the president of the 18th edition for the summit, to coordinate the relevant work of member countries, he further added, stating, "We believe that our countries are playing a key role in this challenge, and we shall all unite to overcome this risk."