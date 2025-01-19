UAE participates in World Economic Forum 'Davos 2025' with delegation of over 100 government officials, private sector leaders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) The UAE is participating in the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, taking place from 20th to 24th January 2025.

The UAE’s high-level delegation is led by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and comprises more than 100 distinguished leaders from government entities and the private sector.

The UAE continues its active and prominent engagement in this prestigious global event, which serves as a vital platform for fostering international collaboration across various developmental sectors, particularly in areas linked to the economy.

The UAE's participation in Davos 2025 reflects the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to reinforce the nation's leading regional and global role in fostering cooperation and supporting international efforts to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

It also aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to prioritise the economic agenda, enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness across all sectors, especially those driving the national economy, and exchange international expertise. This approach aims to bolster the UAE’s economic efficiency, ensure global economic sustainability, and advance comprehensive and sustainable development worldwide.

The UAE’s participation in the Forum, held under the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," aligns with the Forum’s objectives and agenda. This year’s World Economic Forum focuses on critical discussions around bridging gaps that hinder global development efforts, promoting sustainable growth, and leveraging advanced technologies to create transformative solutions that support development.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stated, “The UAE’s distinguished participation in the World Economic Forum (Davos 2025) embodies the vision of President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. It underscores the UAE’s commitment to maintaining a strong presence and active contribution in international platforms across various sectors. This engagement strengthens the UAE’s successful global partnerships and supports the achievement of national objectives across all developmental pathways, while contributing to international efforts to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.”

Al Gergawi further added, "The priority the UAE places on active participation in Davos aligns with the critical importance the country attributes to the economic sector. This sector plays a pivotal role in achieving national strategies and goals across all areas."

Al Gergawi stated, "Governments, institutions, and entities committed to achieving and establishing global stability, prosperity, and well-being prioritise international cooperation across all fields, particularly the economic sector.

The UAE is a vital international partner in advancing comprehensive and sustainable development for all nations and communities."

He emphasised that "The UAE continues its approach of strengthening and solidifying international cooperation with countries, governments, and global entities, including major corporations and the private sector, through its participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos. This engagement aims to foster comprehensive and sustainable development by sharing successful national experiences, building fruitful international partnerships, and leveraging global expertise.

The UAE continues its outstanding engagement in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos, highlighting the active role of its leading national companies and private sector entities. Building on the momentum of their remarkable participation in the previous edition, the private sector’s presence this year underscores its importance in strengthening the UAE’s national economy and enhancing its regional and global influence. Davos provides a unique platform to foster international partnerships across various fields, exchange successful experiences, explore inspiring initiatives, and pursue continuous modernization and development.

Key themes for the UAE’s participation include showcasing the nation’s economic growth, expanding foreign trade, and advancing clean and renewable energy through landmark initiatives and mega-projects. Additionally, the UAE will emphasise its leadership in healthcare transformation, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, and other crucial sectors.

For the third consecutive year, the UAE is participating in the WEF with a dedicated pavilion under the theme "Nothing is Impossible," reflecting the importance the nation places on this prestigious global event. The pavilion features a rich agenda of key activities and events aligned with the UAE’s robust participation in the forum. It will host prominent government officials, leaders of national corporations, private sector representatives, international experts, and pioneers of inspiring global experiences.

The pavilion maintains its distinct national identity, inspired by the UAE’s heritage in its design and focus on priority issues relevant to the country and its major companies. This year, the pavilion will host a series of high-level meetings, public sessions, and media engagements, attracting senior executives, government officials, and international experts. These interactions will spotlight the UAE’s successful experiences, facilitate international knowledge exchange, and foster constructive dialogues with global participants. Through these efforts, the pavilion offers promising opportunities to leverage expertise, build fruitful partnerships, and continue the UAE’s journey of moderniation and development.