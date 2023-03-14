UrduPoint.com

UAE Participates In World Summit On Information Society Forum

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 10:45 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) The United Arab Emirates is participating in the annual World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS ) Forum, which kicked off today here.

The summit is a global multi stakeholder platform facilitating the implementation of the WSIS Action Lines for advancing sustainable development.

Delivering the UAE's addressing before the Summit, Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), reviewed the UAE's efforts supporting the goals of sustainable development.

“As the world is changing rapidly, we must keep pace by anticipating the impact of new emerging technologies on our lives, and how to use them to maximise gains and reduce negative effects, in a manner that encourages the creation of pertinent statutory and regulatory rules and regulations,” he said.

The forum provides an opportunity for information exchange, knowledge creation and sharing of best practices, while identifying emerging trends and fostering partnerships, taking into account the evolving Information and Knowledge Societies.

The event features virtual workshops which will continue in April & May. The theme of the WSIS Forum 2023 is WSIS Action Lines for building back better and accelerating the achievement of the SDGs.

