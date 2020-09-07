UAE participates in WSIS Forum 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) The activities of the World Summit on the Information Society, WSIS, Forum 2020, started today and will conclude on 10th September 2020, with the participation of the UAE represented by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA.

The forum is organised by the International Telecommunication Union, ITU, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD. This forum is the largest global annual ICT event for development and promotes digital transformation and global partnerships to achieve sustainable development goals.

In his opening speech Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Deputy Director-General for the Telecommunication Sector, TRA, and the Head of the UAE delegation said, "The (coronavirus) pandemic constituted a historical test of the world's preparedness, nevertheless, it is fortunate that the ICT sector has been remaining with governments and institutions to provide alternative solutions for the continuation of economy, education and other activities."

Al Mesmar thanked the organisers and participants for the successful opening of the forum, which is the largest global gathering of future makers.

He added, "Our meeting this year has a unique and unprecedented character, imposed by the 2020 developments, as humanity confronts the danger of COVID-19 and its resulting precautionary measures, which are still in place in various regions of the world."

During its participation in this major global event, TRA shed light on the UAE’s efforts and achievements in controlling the spread of COVID-19, based on the initiatives launched by the leadership with its vision, including the Smart Government Project in 2013 and the eGovernment in 2001, which enabled government entities to provide services using the advanced infrastructure of the telecommunications sector.

The current session of the forum focuses on international coordination, exchange of information, knowledge building, sharing best practices and continuing to provide support in developing partnerships between multiple stakeholders and between the public and private on the implementation of the WSIS goals.

Moreover, WSIS Forum 2020 (WSIS + 15) provides a platform of the achievements of the WSIS Action Lines in cooperation with relevant United Nations agencies and as well as information and analysis for the implementation of the WSIS Action Lines.