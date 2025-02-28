UAE Participates In first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025
BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The UAE has participated in the first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025, which took place in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia, following Brazil’s assumption of the group’s presidency for this year.
The UAE delegation was headed by Khamis Al shemaili, Secretary-General of the Council for Diplomatic and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Assistant Sherpa of the UAE to the BRICS group.
The meeting focused on discussing the priorities set out by the Brazilian presidency, including expanding cooperation in the fields of health, financing efforts to combat climate change, and enhancing trade and investment.
On the sidelines of the meeting, the UAE delegation held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives from Egypt, Russia, Brazil, Ethiopia, with discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and files of mutual interest.
The UAE's participation in BRICS meetings underscores its steadfast belief that coordinated joint global action and multilateral cooperation are more important than ever to address global challenges, according to principles aiming to reinforce peace, stability, and global prosperity.
