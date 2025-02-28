Open Menu

UAE Participates In first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 12:45 AM

UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The UAE has participated in the first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025, which took place in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia, following Brazil’s assumption of the group’s presidency for this year.

The UAE delegation was headed by Khamis Al shemaili, Secretary-General of the Council for Diplomatic and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Assistant Sherpa of the UAE to the BRICS group.

The meeting focused on discussing the priorities set out by the Brazilian presidency, including expanding cooperation in the fields of health, financing efforts to combat climate change, and enhancing trade and investment.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the UAE delegation held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives from Egypt, Russia, Brazil, Ethiopia, with discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and files of mutual interest.

The UAE's participation in BRICS meetings underscores its steadfast belief that coordinated joint global action and multilateral cooperation are more important than ever to address global challenges, according to principles aiming to reinforce peace, stability, and global prosperity.

Related Topics

Russia Egypt UAE Brasilia Ethiopia Brazil From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting ..

UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025

6 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s e ..

Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

6 minutes ago
 In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown P ..

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

59 minutes ago
 India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of ..

India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain

59 minutes ago
Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalit ..

Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalition succeed

1 hour ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in i ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in international patient volume fo ..

1 hour ago
 Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exh ..

Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025 attracts about 2, ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President attends wedding in Dubai

UAE President attends wedding in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic par ..

Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic partnership

1 hour ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of martyr Nasser Ali ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East