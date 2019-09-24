UAE partners with ICAO, supports 'No Country Left Behind'

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) The UAE has announced its support of the 'No Country Left Behind' initiative, the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, announced on Tuesday.

In a statement the GCAA said that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, along with the Aviation Implementation Assistance Partnership, to support the initiative, which aims for all countries to have access to the socio-economic benefits of safe and reliable air transport.

The No Country Left Behind initiative also highlights ICAO’s efforts to assist Member States in implementing the organisation's Standards and Recommended Practices, SARPs, with the main goal of ensuring SARP implementation is harmonised globally.

The agreement was signed by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, GCAA Director-General, and Dr. Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, President of the ICAO Council.