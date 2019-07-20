UrduPoint.com
UAE Pavilion At Expo 2019 Beijing Among Top Best Five

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best five

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) The UAE Pavilion has been selected among the five best out of 110 pavilions at the "International Horticultural Exhibition 2019'' in Beijing, China, according to organisers.

With more than 110 countries and international organisations present, the Expo 2019 Beijing, which was launched on 29th April and will run until 7th October, bears the theme "Live Green, Live Better". The international horticultural event is dedicated to providing an open platform for communication and for sharing experiences and breakthroughs in the agricultural sector, under that theme.

Managed and supervised by the NMC, the pavilion bears the theme "Greening the Desert", and is a reflection of the strategic vision of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed.

Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of the pavilion, said the UAE pavilion has been witnessing heavy footprints of about 10,000 visitors daily during working hours, rising to 17,000 on weekends.

The UAE participation at the expo, which is the last one overseas before the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai, underscores the strong UAE-China strategic partnership which was based on legacies of mutual respect and confidence and boosted by programmes of actions in economic, commercial, political, ecological and scientific spheres.

Covering an area of 1,850 square metres, 80 percent of which is a garden, the pavilion depicts the development of the agricultural sector in the UAE, and sheds light on the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, and his efforts towards "Greening the Desert". The display showcases Sheikh Zayed’s agricultural achievements, the agricultural innovations the UAE has embraced, and the country’s achievements in the field.

China will have one of the largest national pavilions at Dubai 2020 Expo. Under the theme ''Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind - Innovation and Opportunity'', the pavilion serves the UAE-China strategic partnership and their commitment to laying the foundations of political development guided by tolerance and stability to build a bright future for mankind.

