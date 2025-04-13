UAE Pavilion Opens Its Doors To World At Expo 2025 Osaka
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 02:45 PM
OSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) The United Arab Emirates today marked the opening of its national pavilion at Expo 2025, Osaka, welcoming the world to an experience that brings together heritage, innovation and interdisciplinary global collaboration.
The Pavilion was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy of the United Arab Emirates to Japan, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and Shihab Al Faheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, along with dignitaries and guests from the UAE, Japan and the world.
Drawing design inspiration from the UAE’s iconic date palm tree, the pavilion reinterprets areesh – traditional Emirati vernacular architecture – by integrating agricultural date palm waste with masterful Japanese woodworking expertise. The pavilion’s signature feature is its striking forest of 90 rachis columns, soaring up to 16 metres. Created by the Earth to Ether Design Collective – an interdisciplinary network of Emirati and Japanese creatives, the Pavilion is a testament to integrated, global collaboration.
Inside, visitors embark on a multi-sensory journey that celebrates the UAE’s explorer of space, catalysts of healthcare, and stewards of sustainability through immersive multimedia, art installations, and thoughtful interior design.
Dr. Sultan Al Jaber stated, “Here in Osaka, we are proud to share how the UAE is translating ambition into tangible progress – expanding access to energy, investing in clean technologies, advancing the skills and knowledge of people, nurturing industrial transformation, and driving solutions that leave no one behind. Together with our partners in Japan and beyond, we look forward to forging new pathways for a sustainable, inclusive future.”
In her remarks, Noura Al Kaabi said, “Our participation in Expo 2025 Osaka is a continuation of a long-standing engagement with the world through platforms that encourage dialogue, collaboration and shared progress. It is particularly meaningful to return to Osaka, where Abu Dhabi first took part in a World Expo in 1970. The UAE Pavilion reflects not only who we are but also who we are becoming, as a nation rooted in its heritage and guided by the possibilities of the future.
”
Shihab Al Faheem added, “The Pavilion is more than a showcase; it is a platform for meaningful exchange and enduring partnership. We are proud to bring this story to Osaka and to deepen the special relationship between the UAE and Japan — one that spans more than five decades and continues to grow through shared ambition and mutual respect.”
Rooted in shared values, the UAE and Japan share a long-standing strategic partnership spanning over 50 years - with cooperation across energy, trade, education, culture, space, and technology. Abu Dhabi’s first participation at Expo ’70 in Osaka marked a historic milestone in blossoming relations between the UAE and Japan. This Pavilion continues this dialogue through multisensory experiences, and collaborative programming.
At the heart of the UAE Pavilion are the Emirati Youth Ambassadors, proudly carrying the spirit of the nation and bringing its story to life on the global stage. Of the 46 Youth Ambassadors at Expo 2025 Osaka, 24 are Emirati, guiding guests through the UAE’s innovations, heritage, and global partnerships. Alongside their 20 Japanese and two Japan-based peers, and fluent in seven languages – Arabic, Japanese, English, Korean, Tagalog, French and Mandarin – they transform every visit into a moment of genuine connection and discovery. Together, this passionate team embodies the values of openness, ambition, and partnership that define the UAE.
Reflecting the UAE’s national priorities and future-facing sectors, the Pavilion is supported by visionary partners: ADNOC, a global leader in energy; Space42, representing ambitions at the intersection of space and AI; PureHealth, advancing healthcare and longevity; and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), safeguarding culture and heritage. Their involvement strengthens the Pavilion’s presence and outreach.
Programming and Public Engagement
Over the next six months, the Pavilion will host a dynamic range of events, including forums, workshops and cultural programmes focused on sustainability, mobility, youth, and innovation. Visitors can also explore Emirati cuisine at the pavilion restaurant, a concept store featuring UAE-based creatives, and diverse workshop space.
The UAE Pavilion, located in the Empowering Lives Zone at Expo 2025 Osaka, is open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until 13th October 2025.
