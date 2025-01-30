UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venice Architecture Biennale 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates Pavilion has announced its upcoming exhibition, "Pressure Cooker," at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, taking place in Venice, Italy, from 10th May to 23rd November 2025.

Curated by Emirati architect and scholar Azza Aboualam, the exhibition investigates the evolving relationship between architecture and food production in the UAE, proposing innovative solutions for more sustainable food production at both individual and communal scales.

Through a research-based approach, Pressure Cooker explores themes of self-sufficiency and introduces architectural solutions specifically designed for arid environments.

The exhibition builds on archival research and fieldwork to examine existing food-growing infrastructures in the UAE, located in resource-rich landscapes that are often obscured, overlooked, or physically separated from urban centres.

The project explores local design solutions that were conceived under conditions of food scarcity over the years, ranging from the vernacular to the technologically sophisticated.

The National Pavilion continues to collaborate with local institutions, such as Zayed University and Sharjah Art Foundation and is committed to supporting the research of cultural practitioners, curators, and scholars within the UAE.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture, commented that the UAE's participation in the exhibition reflects the nation's steadfast commitment to fostering innovation in addressing critical global challenges.

The exhibition highlights the intersection of architecture and food security, demonstrating how sustainable design can contribute to building climate resilience and enhancing resource management.

"This thought-provoking showcase exemplifies the UAE's leadership in advancing architectural solutions tailored for arid environments while promoting a global dialogue on sustainability and self-sufficiency in food," he noted.

Azza Aboualam, Curator, commented, "Pressure Cooker will exhibit research that speaks to one of the most pressing challenges of our time: food security. The exhibition examines the intersection of architecture, innovation, and sustainability to address critical issues shaping our shared future.

"The curatorial approach is rooted in contemporary research, linking the UAE's unique cultural and architectural identity to pressing global challenges, offering grounded, technical, and imaginative perspectives on food systems and sustainability."

Laila Binbrek, Director of the National Pavilion UAE – La Biennale di Venezia, said that the National Pavilion UAE is committed to sharing the country's untold stories on a global stage, bridging the UAE's rich cultural heritage with international discourse.