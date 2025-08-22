UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) OSAKA, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, has proudly welcomed a record three millionth visitors, marking another key milestone in its journey as one of the most visited and admired national pavilions at the Expo.

Since opening in mid April 2025, the Pavilion has become a space of storytelling, connection, and discovery. With its theme Earth to Ether, it offers an immersive experience that bridges the UAE’s rich heritage with its forward-looking vision for global progress.

The Pavilion team marked the milestone by taking the opportunity to connect with visitors and reflect on the journey so far. Visitors arriving on the day were welcomed with the same warmth and openness that have made the Pavilion a favourite for many.

The Pavilion's Youth Ambassadors along with the wider team, have played a central role in this journey. They have brought stories to life, fostered conversations, and created moments of genuine cultural exchange. Their energy, insight and hospitality have helped shape the Pavilion experience and have been key to reaching this remarkable milestone.

Shihab Alfaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, said: “Reaching the three million mark is a huge milestone for the UAE Pavilion. It is a cherished achievement, and speaks to the global resonance of the UAE’s story and our shared aspirations for the future. Every visitor who walks through the Pavilion brings their own voice to our collective journey. Together, we are shaping a narrative that crosses borders, embraces diversity, and accelerates progress.

With two months remaining, we want more guests to experience our pavilion.”

Designed by the Earth to Ether Design Collective, a consortium of UAE, Japanese and other international partners, the Pavilion has earned widespread praise for its architectural vision, sustainable construction, and powerful storytelling. The Pavilion’s 90 columns, formed from agricultural palm waste and inspired by the date palm, reflect a design philosophy rooted in shared purpose, creative exchange, and the pursuit of progress for all life.

Inside, visitors journey through five thematic zones that highlight the UAE’s bold steps in space exploration, healthcare innovation, sustainable technologies, and cultural heritage. The Pavilion’s sensory design, interactive installations, and narrative flow have contributed to a deeply engaging guest experience.

In addition to its architecture and exhibits, the Pavilion has emerged as a vibrant cultural hub at the Expo. Its daily programming includes expert talks, creative workshops, Emirati food showcases, and artistic performances that attract both visitors and fellow Expo participants.

The Pavilion has seen many visitors return for a second or even third experience, a testament to the lasting impression it leaves and the connection it fosters across cultures. These events continue to draw enthusiastic crowds, reinforcing the Pavilion’s role as a space for dialogue, creativity, and human connection.

With Expo 2025 running until October 13, 2025, the UAE Pavilion continues to welcome the world with open arms, inviting every visitor to explore the UAE’s enduring values and its vision for a shared, flourishing future.

