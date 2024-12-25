UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implement recommendations of international human rights mechanisms

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) The UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee (PHRC) – in collaboration with the Regional Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) – organised a five-day workshop, titled “The System for Tracking, Implementation, Reporting, and Follow-up, and Mechanisms for Developing National Action Plans to Implement Recommendations Issued by International Human Rights Mechanisms.”

At the opening remarks of the session, Aisha Al Mansoori, Deputy Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delivered a speech on behalf of the PHCR’s secretariat. In her speech, Al Mansoori underlined that the jointly held workshop reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering cooperation with the Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights through the exchange of human rights information, expertise, and best practices, which strengthens the capacities of the PHRC.The Committee is dedicated to following up on the implementation of international recommendations issued to the UAE from various UN entities, mechanisms, and committees on human rights.

Furthermore, Al Mansoori emphasised that the UAE will proudly continue its efforts toward enhancing and protecting human rights at the national level, while collaborating with regional and international partnersto exchange knowledge and optimal standards.

The workshop, supervised by experts from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Lyn Eid and Artur Latsvych, discussed international benchmarks for preparing periodic reports to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and thegeneral comments issued by the CRC.

The workshop also focused on training members on the use of the system for tracking and implementing recommendations issued by international human rights mechanisms, including tools for planning, follow-up, reporting, and database management.Notably, the PHRC was established by the UAE Cabinet in 2019 to serve as the country’s national mechanism for the implementation, reporting, and follow-up, as well as the national liaison center for human rights issues. Under its scope of work, the committee partners with relevant regional and international organizations and conducts annual workshops and events aimed at raising awareness and promoting national capacities in the human rights domain.