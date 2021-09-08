UrduPoint.com

UAE Permanent Representative To UNESCO Presents Credentials

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 02:30 PM

UAE Permanent Representative to UNESCO presents credentials

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) The UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Salem Khalid Abdullah Al Qasimi, has presented his credentials to the Director-General of the UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, at the organisation’s headquarters in the French capital, Paris.

During the meeting, they reviewed the close relations between the UAE and UNESCO in light of the initiatives undertaken by the UAE to support the organisation's programmes around the world, especially consolidating the concept of international peace and security by expanding cooperation in the fields of education, culture and science.

Al Qasimi emphasised the importance of strengthening ties with the organisation as well as its accredited member states to promote peace and coexistence among peoples and cultures, following UNESCO's founding charter, in a way that achieves the common strategic vision.

He also discussed with Azoulay ways to support programmes aimed at developing education in low-income countries, as well as protecting heritage in conflict areas.

