UAE permits return to fully vaccinated holders of valid UAE residence visa

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2021) The United Arab Emirates allowed fully vaccinated holders of valid UAE residence visa from the list of the suspended countries to return to it from September 12.

In a statement, all the arriving passengers were asked to apply via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and to complete their vaccination in order to get the necessary approvals besides showing approved vaccination certificates upon departure for the UAE.

This permission was given to the passengers coming from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

A negative PCR test result done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that had a QR code must also be presented before departure. Another PCR test on the fourth and eighth day of arrival while complying with all precautionary measures in place are also needed.

The children under 16-year of age are exempt from these procedures.

According to the authorities, all the citizens who were fully vaccinated with any WHO-approved vaccines and who had been staying in one of the countries in the suspended list for more than six months since suspension decision was issued for each country, can fly to the country under a new entry permit, and rectify their status after entry.