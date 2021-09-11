UrduPoint.com

UAE Permits Return To Fully Vaccinated Holders Of Valid UAE Residence Visa

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 50 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 03:07 PM

UAE permits return to fully vaccinated holders of valid UAE residence visa

All the arriving passengers were asked to apply via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and to complete their vaccination in order to get the necessary approvals besides showing approved vaccination certificates upon departure for the UAE.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2021) The United Arab Emirates allowed fully vaccinated holders of valid UAE residence visa from the list of the suspended countries to return to it from September 12.

In a statement, all the arriving passengers were asked to apply via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and to complete their vaccination in order to get the necessary approvals besides showing approved vaccination certificates upon departure for the UAE.

This permission was given to the passengers coming from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

A negative PCR test result done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that had a QR code must also be presented before departure. Another PCR test on the fourth and eighth day of arrival while complying with all precautionary measures in place are also needed.

The children under 16-year of age are exempt from these procedures.

According to the authorities, all the citizens who were fully vaccinated with any WHO-approved vaccines and who had been staying in one of the countries in the suspended list for more than six months since suspension decision was issued for each country, can fly to the country under a new entry permit, and rectify their status after entry.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka UAE Liberia Ica South Africa Zambia Sierra Leone Congo United Arab Emirates Nigeria Namibia Nepal Vietnam Uganda September Visa Citizenship All From

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather likely

Partly cloudy weather likely

7 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Office Honors Memory of Victims of 9/11 ..

UK Foreign Office Honors Memory of Victims of 9/11 Attacks

7 minutes ago
 South American players cleared to play for English ..

South American players cleared to play for English clubs: FIFA

7 minutes ago
 Four petrol pumps, 12 business points sealed

Four petrol pumps, 12 business points sealed

7 minutes ago
 Food Dept. team visit Hayatabad Industrial Estate

Food Dept. team visit Hayatabad Industrial Estate

10 minutes ago
 116 corona patients under treatment in KTH

116 corona patients under treatment in KTH

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.