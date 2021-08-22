UAE, Peru discuss cooperation relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LIMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Peru, has met with Roberto Sánchez, Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism of Peru, to discuss bilateral relations.

The meeting, held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Lima, touched upon means to boost bilateral ties between the UAE and Peru in areas of common interest.

The parties also discussed Peru’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, highlighting that it will be a significant opportunity to further deepen relations between the two countries.