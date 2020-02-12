UAE philanthropist formalises AED10.5 million donation to 'Reach' campaign to end river blindness

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) Today Bader Faris Al Hilali, a UAE-based philanthropist, formalised his support of the Reach Campaign. His commitment of AED10.5 million was first announced at the Reaching the Last Mile Forum in Abu Dhabi this past November.

Today he was hosted by Dr. Mohamed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, for a formal signing ceremony at the offices of the UAE aid authority.

The Reach Campaign, is a first-of-its-kind fundraising initiative to end river blindness, a neglected tropical disease, NTD. The campaign was launched earlier this month in the UAE. In partnership with forward-thinking individuals, brands and corporations, the Campaign takes an innovative approach to raising money to end the disease, while also educating the public about river blindness through strategic, targeted advocacy efforts.

Commenting on his contribution, Bader Faris Al Hilali said, "It gives me immense pride to support the Reach Campaign and join its noble goal to end river blindness. I am particularly pleased the campaign launched first in the UAE, further illustrating our culture of generosity and humanity. I look forward to seeing our community come together to tackle this urgent issue and help improve the lives of millions around the world."

Dr. Mohamed Al Falahi highlighted the significance of such initiatives, adding that the authority, led by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, welcomes individuals and corporate initiatives in supporting the UAE's humanitarian and developmental role globally.

He said that His Highness always directs the ERC towards forging meaningful and constructive partnerships with all sectors of the local community, to unify efforts that realise the UAE and its leadership's aspirations in reducing human suffering and empowering societies facing development challenges.

"We thank Mr. Al Hilali for his generous support of the Reach Campaign. It is only through the visionary leadership of individuals like himself that we will be able to create a true movement in the UAE and realise our goal to end river blindness," the ERC Secretary-General continued.

Over 200 million people worldwide require treatment for river blindness, one of the leading causes of preventable blindness. Like many neglected tropical diseases, river blindness disproportionately affects the world’s most vulnerable people, trapping their families in cycles of poverty. Proceeds from the campaign will go to the Reaching the Last Mile Fund, RLMF, which delivers prevention and treatment across seven countries in Africa and the middle East.

RLMF is a ten-year, US$100 million initiative launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and several supporters.

In February 2020 the Campaign launched across the UAE with the theme "Give 2, Save 2". The theme was inspired by the power of a small act – just AED2 can provide the medicine and treatment to protect one person from river blindness, lymphatic filariasis and several other co-endemic diseases for the entire year.

The Campaign has been made possible by the generous support of its corporate and brand supporters, including strategic partner Emirates Red Crescent; founding partners Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, and Etihad Airlines; and supporting partners ADMM/Yas Marina Circuit, Aldar Properties PJSC, Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, Flash Entertainment, Miral, and UAE Exchange.