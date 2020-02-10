UrduPoint.com
UAE-Philippines Political Consultations Commission Discusses Bilateral Cooperation, Regional Developments

Mon 10th February 2020

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) The third Political Consultations Commission between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines began today in the Philippine capital, Manila.

The UAE delegation was headed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, and included Hamad Saeed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines.

The Philippine side was led by Enrique Manalo, Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs, and included Jacqueline Quintana, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides discussed joint cooperation and ways of developing bilateral relations, as well as current regional developments and several topics of mutual concern.

They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination under the framework of regional and international organisations to reinforce shared positions on topics addressed at the regional and international levels. Both sides agreed to hold the fourth commission in Abu Dhabi at a later date.

