UAE pioneering model in promoting values of dialogue, tolerance, peaceful coexistence, human fraternity: Muslim Council of Elders

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, said that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stands as a pioneering model in promoting the values of dialogue, tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and human fraternity while rejecting hate speech, extremism, fanaticism, and discrimination.

In a statement marking the International Day of Human Fraternity on 4th February, the Secretary-General emphasised that the 'Document on Human Fraternity', which is being celebrated today on the sixth anniversary of its signing in Abu Dhabi, the capital of tolerance, represents the most significant milestone in the history of interfaith dialogue in the modern era. He called for intensified efforts to spread the values of goodwill, love, and coexistence.

He added that as the world commemorates the International Day of Human Fraternity, there is a renewed determination to continue advancing the noble human values enshrined in this historic document.

He also highlighted the profound efforts of two of the world's most prominent religious leaders - His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church - who presented humanity with this remarkable document at a time when the world urgently needs the voice of religion to promote dialogue, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.

The Secretary-General also extended his deepest appreciation and respect to all those who believed in the vision of the Document on Human Fraternity as well as those who supported and introduced it to the world as a beacon illuminating humanity’s path toward a better future—one where all people can live in security and peace under the umbrella of human fraternity.