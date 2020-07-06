UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Plans To Conduct More Than Two Million Covid-19 Tests In The Next Two Months

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:45 PM

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-19 tests in the next two months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) The UAE Government will complete more than two million Covid-19 tests during the next two months to continue to curb the spread of the virus.

The announcement was made at the UAE Government’s regular media briefing wherein Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government, provided an update on Covid-19 and all developments taken to reduce its impact.

Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi announced that health institutions in the country had carried out 28,009 Covid-19 tests which had revealed 528 new cases, bringing the total number of registered cases to 52,068.

Al-Dahhak announced that 424 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries 40,721 across the country. One death was recorded, bringing the total deaths to 324 cases.

Al-Dahhak indicated that 11,023 patients are still undergoing treatment in medical institutions at this time.

Al-Dahhak stressed that increase in testing across the UAE for the purpose of early detection and treatment was essential and also she noted that the increase in tests in turn, leads to an increase in detected cases.

Al-Dahhak announced the intention of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, working in partnership with all health institutions in the country, to conduct more than two million Covid-19 tests during the next two months. The Ministry will complete these tests to ensure the testing of a large segment of society including those working in public-facing roles for private and government sectors, including public transport drivers, taxi drivers, hospitality workers and retail workers as well as government agency employees.

The aim of intensifying medical surveys is to ensure the health and safety of all members of society, and to ensure that individuals are free from Covid-19. Those who test positive will be isolated and provided medical treatment.

Al-Dahhak revealed that the number of cases had slightly increased during the last weekend, unlike the previous two weeks.

She stressed that this increase is a cause for concern and is due to the negligence of some individuals who refuse to adhere to the preventive measures and guidelines. Any increase is dangerous as it could undo the collective efforts and successes which have been achieved so far.

Al-Dahhak asserted that all those who violate guidelines risk not only their own health, but the health of those around them and the wider community. Those who violate continually risk legal action and fines from the state.

She stressed the need to gain news and information from official sources and other verified sources before sharing, as penalties will be applied to anyone who spreads incorrect information.

She appealed to all members of society to fully comply with the instructions issued by the authorities, stressing that commitment is necessary and indispensable in the current period, especially with the reopening of various economic and business activities.

Al-Dahhak said that the current stage in the fight against the pandemic has only been reached due to the huge, unwavering efforts made by government institutions and the efforts heroes from the first line of defence; together they have shielded the wider UAE nation.

Al-Dahhak stressed the need to show individual accountability, particularly when away from the home and in public places to ensure that we do not expose ourselves, or others, to unnecessary risks.

At the end of the briefing, Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak assured that the UAE Government is constantly evaluating health conditions locally and globally to determine the procedures that need to be followed. And again stressed to all members of society of the importance of following the procedures and instructions as progress will only happen with collective cooperation, commitment and patience.

Related Topics

Business UAE Progress Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

50 minutes ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

3 hours ago

Trump Job Approval Stabilizes at 38% Following Pro ..

4 minutes ago

Jhagra prays for early recovery of Foreign Ministe ..

4 minutes ago

China asks India to jointly push for de-escalation ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.