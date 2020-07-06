UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-19 tests in the next two months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) The UAE Government will complete more than two million Covid-19 tests during the next two months to continue to curb the spread of the virus.

The announcement was made at the UAE Government’s regular media briefing wherein Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government, provided an update on Covid-19 and all developments taken to reduce its impact.

Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi announced that health institutions in the country had carried out 28,009 Covid-19 tests which had revealed 528 new cases, bringing the total number of registered cases to 52,068.

Al-Dahhak announced that 424 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries 40,721 across the country. One death was recorded, bringing the total deaths to 324 cases.

Al-Dahhak indicated that 11,023 patients are still undergoing treatment in medical institutions at this time.

Al-Dahhak stressed that increase in testing across the UAE for the purpose of early detection and treatment was essential and also she noted that the increase in tests in turn, leads to an increase in detected cases.

Al-Dahhak announced the intention of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, working in partnership with all health institutions in the country, to conduct more than two million Covid-19 tests during the next two months. The Ministry will complete these tests to ensure the testing of a large segment of society including those working in public-facing roles for private and government sectors, including public transport drivers, taxi drivers, hospitality workers and retail workers as well as government agency employees.

The aim of intensifying medical surveys is to ensure the health and safety of all members of society, and to ensure that individuals are free from Covid-19. Those who test positive will be isolated and provided medical treatment.

Al-Dahhak revealed that the number of cases had slightly increased during the last weekend, unlike the previous two weeks.

She stressed that this increase is a cause for concern and is due to the negligence of some individuals who refuse to adhere to the preventive measures and guidelines. Any increase is dangerous as it could undo the collective efforts and successes which have been achieved so far.

Al-Dahhak asserted that all those who violate guidelines risk not only their own health, but the health of those around them and the wider community. Those who violate continually risk legal action and fines from the state.

She stressed the need to gain news and information from official sources and other verified sources before sharing, as penalties will be applied to anyone who spreads incorrect information.

She appealed to all members of society to fully comply with the instructions issued by the authorities, stressing that commitment is necessary and indispensable in the current period, especially with the reopening of various economic and business activities.

Al-Dahhak said that the current stage in the fight against the pandemic has only been reached due to the huge, unwavering efforts made by government institutions and the efforts heroes from the first line of defence; together they have shielded the wider UAE nation.

Al-Dahhak stressed the need to show individual accountability, particularly when away from the home and in public places to ensure that we do not expose ourselves, or others, to unnecessary risks.

At the end of the briefing, Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak assured that the UAE Government is constantly evaluating health conditions locally and globally to determine the procedures that need to be followed. And again stressed to all members of society of the importance of following the procedures and instructions as progress will only happen with collective cooperation, commitment and patience.