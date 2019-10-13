UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Playing Key Role In Supporting Victims Of Humanitarian Crises: NCEMA Director-General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 05:15 PM

UAE playing key role in supporting victims of humanitarian crises: NCEMA Director-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) Obaid Rashid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, stated that the UAE is playing a key role in providing aid and supporting victims of humanitarian crises.

In his speech marking the International Day of Disaster Reduction on 13th October, Al Shamsi said that the UAE’s humanitarian programmes in different regions of the world are characterised by diversity, quality and early response.

He also noted the establishment of the NCEMA, which has drafted legislation and laws related to disaster management, as well as the seven-year "Sendai Agreement," which aims to reduce deaths from global disasters by constructing stronger infrastructure that is prepared for climate change-related problems.

He added that the UAE has adopted a comprehensive vision to launch quality and environmentally-friendly infrastructure projects that limit risks through reinforcing the cooperation between relevant authorities and local, regional and international organisations.

"The NCEMA has the strategic planning required for preparing and responding to emergencies, as well as training and organising emergency teams," he added, noting that it aims to predict risks, prevent and mitigate the effects of crises and disasters, and strengthen the UAE’s capacity to confront and manage emergencies and disasters.

The UAE is not just focussed on constructing quality infrastructure, but also in highlighting its keenness to ensure the UAE has a clean environment, and ingrain leadership and quality as a way of life, he added.

Related Topics

World UAE Rashid Sendai October From Agreement

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

4 hours ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

6 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

7 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.