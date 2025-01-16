UAE plays pivotal role in enhancing global sustainability efforts: President of Seychelles

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Wavel Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles, highlighted the pivotal role the UAE plays in enhancing global efforts to achieve sustainability and develop renewable energy solutions. He noted that the UAE and Seychelles share distinguished bilateral relations, particularly in combating climate challenges.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit 2025, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the President of Seychelles indicated that the summit is an important platform for exploring the latest technological innovations and global experiences in clean energy.

He extended thanks and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his generous and continued support, stressing that Seychelles looks forward to benefiting from the UAE’s sustainable practices and advanced technologies that enhance energy efficiency.

Regarding cooperation with the UAE, the President of Seychelles praised the distinguished economic and tourism relations between the two countries.

He pointed out that national carriers such as Emirates and Etihad Airways play an active role in developing the tourism sector in Seychelles, with Emirates being the top airline to Seychelles and a major contributor to air cargo transport.

He added that these developments reflect the strategic partnership between the two countries in supporting the economy and tourism. Seychelles, he said, remains open to further cooperation with the UAE in advanced technologies, and renewable and clean energy, to achieve sustainable development goals.

Regarding energy developments in Seychelles, Ramkalawan highlighted their plans to work on wind turbines using modern technology, which contributes to producing approximately 5 megawatts of electricity with higher efficiency even under low wind conditions.

He also anticipated that this project would add more than 20 megawatts of clean and renewable energy to Seychelles' grid.

He also mentioned Seychelles’ notable achievements in renewable and clean energy projects, including the operation of a 5-megawatt photovoltaic station and a 7.5-megawatt wind turbine project, which have helped reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Seychelles plans to announce additional energy projects that will support progress in this vital sector.

He revealed that clean energy projects under development include two floating photovoltaic stations on Praslin Island and one on another island, with a total capacity of 12 megawatts.

The President of Seychelles added that these efforts would raise the share of renewable energy to over a quarter of the country’s total electricity consumption, which currently stands at around 70 megawatts, with the potential to increase to 100 megawatts.

He noted that during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Seychelles aims to attract a number of modern technologies on display, such as battery storage, among others.