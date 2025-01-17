UAE Plays Pivotal Role In Taekwondo Development, Hosting Global Tournaments
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2025 | 02:15 AM
RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Driss El Hilali, President of the Arab Taekwondo Federation and the Mediterranean Union of Taekwondo, member of the International Taekwondo Federation, and First Vice President of the African Taekwondo Union, praised the UAE's significant efforts in promoting the sport.
He highlighted the UAE's efforts in advancing the sport, including training and development programmes, as well as hosting global, Arab, and international tournaments.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), El Hilali noted that the upcoming Executive Office meeting in Fujairah on 8th February, coinciding with the 5th Arab Taekwondo Championship scheduled from 5th to 7th February at Zayed sports Complex, will discuss several important agenda items, including changes to certain committees, annual programs and activities, and the achievements of Arab champions in the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Al-Hilali highlighted that Fujairah has gained global recognition for hosting and organising international tournaments, thanks to the support and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Honorary President of the UAE Taekwondo Federation.
