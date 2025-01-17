Open Menu

UAE Plays Pivotal Role In Taekwondo Development, Hosting Global Tournaments

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2025 | 02:15 AM

UAE plays pivotal role in Taekwondo development, hosting global tournaments

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Driss El Hilali, President of the Arab Taekwondo Federation and the Mediterranean Union of Taekwondo, member of the International Taekwondo Federation, and First Vice President of the African Taekwondo Union, praised the UAE's significant efforts in promoting the sport.

He highlighted the UAE's efforts in advancing the sport, including training and development programmes, as well as hosting global, Arab, and international tournaments.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), El Hilali noted that the upcoming Executive Office meeting in Fujairah on 8th February, coinciding with the 5th Arab Taekwondo Championship scheduled from 5th to 7th February at Zayed sports Complex, will discuss several important agenda items, including changes to certain committees, annual programs and activities, and the achievements of Arab champions in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Al-Hilali highlighted that Fujairah has gained global recognition for hosting and organising international tournaments, thanks to the support and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Honorary President of the UAE Taekwondo Federation.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Paris February Olympics From Arab

Recent Stories

EU allocates €1.8 billion for humanitarian aid i ..

EU allocates €1.8 billion for humanitarian aid in 2025

4 minutes ago
 FIFA announces new phase for ticket sales for Club ..

FIFA announces new phase for ticket sales for Club World Cup

4 minutes ago
 UAE plays pivotal role in Taekwondo development, h ..

UAE plays pivotal role in Taekwondo development, hosting global tournaments

4 minutes ago
 Belgium receives record number of asylum applicati ..

Belgium receives record number of asylum applications last year

4 minutes ago
 Iraq welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

Iraq welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

4 minutes ago
 UAE leads solar energy growth with strategic proje ..

UAE leads solar energy growth with strategic projects

19 minutes ago
Fatima bint Mubarak receives Sultana of Malaysia's ..

Fatima bint Mubarak receives Sultana of Malaysia's Pahang

34 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Korean business deleg ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Korean business delegation dinner

1 hour ago
 OPEC Fund contributes to co-financing Africa’s l ..

OPEC Fund contributes to co-financing Africa’s largest onshore wind power proj ..

1 hour ago
 Global AI Healthcare Academy in Abu Dhabi enhances ..

Global AI Healthcare Academy in Abu Dhabi enhances AI skills of 3,750 healthcare ..

1 hour ago
 Kuwait hosts introductory seminar for Sharjah Awar ..

Kuwait hosts introductory seminar for Sharjah Award for Public Finance

1 hour ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak receives First Lady of Egypt

Fatima bint Mubarak receives First Lady of Egypt

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East