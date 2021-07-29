UAE pledges AED 367 million to support education of women and girls around the world

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) The UAE has announced a pledge of AED 367 million (US$100 million) to the Global Partnership for Education )GPE( to support the strategic plan for educational programmes in developing countries, over the coming five years (2021-2025).

This came during the participation of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, in the GPE Replenishment Summit organised by the United Kingdom and Kenya and the GPE to renew pledges on 28th and 29th July 2021 in London.

In her remarks, Reem Al Hashemy affirmed the UAE’s keenness and sustained efforts to provide quality education to children around the world. She also underscored the UAE’s determination to work in cooperation with its regional and international partners, such as the GPE, to develop the skills women, girls, and youth need for long-term success, in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

Al Hashemy also emphasised the UAE’s firm belief in the pivotal role of education in supporting the sustainable development of societies around the world. This belief, Al Hashemy noted, has driven the UAE to host the RewirEd Global Education Summit in partnership with Dubai Cares and Expo 2020 Dubai and in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

RewirEd will be held at Expo 2020 Dubai with a clear vision to reshape the educational landscape for a prosperous, sustainable, innovative, and accessible future for all while showcasing the country’s development aid.

Moreover, Al Hashemy highlighted the key role of UAE foreign aid in nurturing international partnerships to support key sector development in developing and least developed countries, with education as a priority.

The UAE is working to ensure the provision of education to women and girls to support the fourth goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda, Al Hashemy explained, adding that the UAE also plays a prominent role in advancing the efforts undertaken by the GPE.

Al Hashemy noted that many partner countries need support to enhance their national education systems, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic, which had major implications on the continuity of education in many countries that lack the appropriate infrastructure to provide e-learning.

In 2018, the UAE pledged US$100 million to support the GPE at the 3rd replenishment conference in Dakar, Senegal, becoming the first Arab and middle Eastern member in GPE.

The Global Partnership for Education is the largest global fund solely dedicated to transforming education in lower-income countries. Established in 2003, the programme works in partnership with donors, governments in developing countries, international organisations, the private sector, teacher associations, and civil society institutions.