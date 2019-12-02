UAE pledges AED184 million to support Comoros at donor conference in Paris

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2019) The UAE pledged to donate AED184 million (US$50 million) of development support, in addition to a previous amount of AED184 million ($50 million) allocated this year by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, to support development projects in the Comoros.

The UAE made this announcement during its participation in the "Donors' Conference in Support of the United Comoros Republic," which began today in the French capital, Paris, in the presence of Azali Assoumani, President of the Comoros.

The UAE delegation participating in the two-day conference was led by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, and included Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the ADFD, and Saeed Mohammed Saeed Murshid Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to the Comoros.

"The UAE's participation in the conference is due to the directives of its leadership to stand by the Comoros and help its government overcome the country’s developmental challenges, to ensure its overall economic development," Al Shamsi said.

Al Shamsi added that the support provided by the UAE and donor countries will enable the Government of the Comoros to implement its national agenda through vital projects that contribute positively to improving living conditions and economic sectors, creating job opportunities and boosting economic growth in the country.

Al Suwaidi stressed that the donor conference is an important opportunity to provide the necessary support to help the Comorian government develop its economic activity and create investment opportunities. He also pointed to the Fund's keenness to build strong relationships and find mechanisms for constructive cooperation with the Comorian government to contribute effectively to achieving sustainable development.

He said that the directives of the wise leadership contributed to building strategic relations between the Fund and many African countries. The fund looks forward to working together as a key partner with the Comoros Government by financing national priority projects whose positive impact extends to various key sectors and contributes to inclusive and sustainable development, he added.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has had close ties with the Comoros since 1979 and has financed several development projects in various strategic sectors including energy, water, transport, health and education.