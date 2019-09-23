UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Pledges Further Empowerment Of Youth In Climate Action Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:15 PM

UAE pledges further empowerment of youth in climate action efforts

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The UAE announced new commitments to empower youth in its national climate policymaking during the Youth Climate Summit at the UN.

Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and Shamma Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, joined hundreds of youth delegates from around the world, to push for greater youth leadership in the fight against climate change.

The UAE was one of the first countries to formally include youth members in its climate negotiation team, and one of the first to create a youth council for climate and environmental policy.

During the Summit, Al Mazrui announced an additional set of actions to ensure youth leadership in UAE climate policy, all in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment: "Mobilise key Federal and local players in the climate field to establish new youth advisory councils. Organise consistent national dialogues between government, youth and civil society on climate change and action priorities.

Encourage youth to submit policy proposals and solutions on climate matters to the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment. Train and educate youth on climate change and sustainability. Provide internships to youth with key players and pioneers in the climate field."

The Youth Climate Summit is part of a weekend of event related to the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Action Summit on Monday, September 23.

In June 2019, the UAE hosted the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting, the preparatory meeting for the Climate Action Summit. The goal was to prepare, shape and raise the ambition of the commitments, announcements and initiatives that will be announced on Monday.

The Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting set a new precedent for youth engagement at the UN, with youth delegates opening the event, speaking in the ministerial roundtables, and participating in the evaluation of proposals for the Summit. The UAE sponsored the participation of the youth delegates, as selected by the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Youth.

Related Topics

World United Nations Civil Society UAE Abu Dhabi June September 2019 Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan v Sri Lanka series sponsors, logos to be ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman of UAE Fatwa Council represents Muslim sc ..

13 minutes ago

Attenborough calls out Australia's climate stance

11 minutes ago

Japan refers US military pilot to prosecutors over ..

2 minutes ago

Bats starving to death in Australia drought

2 minutes ago

Pakistan needs free access to US markets to stabil ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.