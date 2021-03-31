UrduPoint.com
UAE Pledges To Work With African States During UN Security Council Membership

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 11:30 AM

NEW YORK/ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has met with ambassadors from African Member States to the United Nations to provide an overview on the UAE’s objectives for its membership on the UN Security Council for the term 2022-2023.

The meeting was an important element in strengthening collaboration between the UAE and African states more broadly.

Joined by Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Lana Nusseibeh, UAE Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Minister Al Hashemy underscored the UAE’s historic relationship with the African continent, saying, "Since the founding of the UAE 49 years ago, our country has pursued deep political ties and economic cooperation with African nations. The long-standing, robust relationship between the UAE and the African region is reflected in our various partnerships and development projects."

Recalling that African issues constitute the majority of the Council’s agenda, Minister Al Hashemy reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to consulting and collaborating with African Member States.

She further noted that the UAE will raise its voice alongside Africa’s when it is most needed during Security Council deliberations.

During the briefing, Al Hashemy outlined the four pillars of the UAE’s campaign: securing peace, advancing inclusion, building resilience, and spurring innovation. She also cited concrete ways of cooperating with African states in these areas.

She further underlined the importance that the UAE attaches to regional cooperation and to ensuring that the Security Council works closely with the African Union, as well as sub-regional organisations in Africa.

The UAE is a candidate for the Arab seat of the UN Security Council for the term 2022-2023 and was endorsed by the League of Arab States in 2012 and the Asia-Pacific Group in 2020. The UAE also previously served on the Council in 1986-1987. Elections for the 2022-2023 term will be held on 11th June, 2021.

