UAE PM Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid announces new federal govt

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wished the new minister success in their duties and thanked those who were relieved.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2021) United Arab Emirates Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced a new federal government structure and a new strategy for federal government work for the next 50 years.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum made this announcement regarding new government formation, making new appointments and relieving many others of their duties.

Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The UAE PM has appointed Mohammad bin Hadi Al Husseini as the new Minister of State for Financial Affairs, succeeding Obaid Al Tayer.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar was appointed as the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation while Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi was appointed as the new Minister of Justice while Mariam Al Muhairi has been made Minister for Climate Change and Environment and Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi has become Minister for the Federal Supreme Council Affairs.

He tweeted, “Brothers and sisters, following consultations with my brother Mohammed bin Zayed and after approval of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we announce today the new ministerial structure in the UAE together with a new strategy for federal government work in the next 50 years,”.

“The new strategy of work builds on the achievements of “UAE Vision 2021”, during which we achieved the goals that were set for the past ten years. Today, the UAE leads the world in 100 development indicators and the region in 470 governmental, economic and technical indicators.

We will embark on the new 50 years with different global ambitions,” he tweeted.

He also tweeted, “We need to change the tools that we use. The new strategy of government work will be utilized to accelerate achievements, set priorities and approve projects and budgets. We call on all federal institutions to forego ahead in line with it,”.

The new Strategy of government works includes fives pillars including:

1- The government work will be led by major transformational projects, not just long-term strategic plans.

2- The upcoming training courses of change will be flexible and rapid (from 6 months to two years), in contrast to the previous strategic courses, which ranged from 5 to 10 years.

3- Sectoral priorities will be identified, followed by the developing clear transformational projects. Ministerial work teams will be formed to implement these projects by national cadres.

4- Moving from the sole responsibility of ministries to the joint responsibility of the field work teams. Contracts will be signed as part pf transformational projects and will be followed-up by the Council of Ministers.

5- Setting a scale of incentives and promotions based on the performance of the executive teams and their ability to implement transformational projects approved by the Cabinet.

Sheikh Rashid said that the Cabinet will form first ten sectoral transformation teams and decide on the first ten major projects in the government, adding that performance agreements will be signed and the timetables for these projects will be identified where an incentive package will be approved for the distinguished teams.