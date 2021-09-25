UrduPoint.com

UAE PM Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Announces New Federal Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 11:18 PM

UAE PM Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid announces new federal govt

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wished the new minister success in their duties and thanked those who were relieved.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2021) United Arab Emirates Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced a new federal government structure and a new strategy for federal government work for the next 50 years.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum made this announcement regarding new government formation, making new appointments and relieving many others of their duties.

Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The UAE PM has appointed Mohammad bin Hadi Al Husseini as the new Minister of State for Financial Affairs, succeeding Obaid Al Tayer.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar was appointed as the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation while Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi was appointed as the new Minister of Justice while Mariam Al Muhairi has been made Minister for Climate Change and Environment and Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi has become Minister for the Federal Supreme Council Affairs.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wished the new minister success in their duties and thanked those who were relieved.

He tweeted, “Brothers and sisters, following consultations with my brother Mohammed bin Zayed and after approval of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we announce today the new ministerial structure in the UAE together with a new strategy for federal government work in the next 50 years,”.

“The new strategy of work builds on the achievements of “UAE Vision 2021”, during which we achieved the goals that were set for the past ten years. Today, the UAE leads the world in 100 development indicators and the region in 470 governmental, economic and technical indicators.

We will embark on the new 50 years with different global ambitions,” he tweeted.

He also tweeted, “We need to change the tools that we use. The new strategy of government work will be utilized to accelerate achievements, set priorities and approve projects and budgets. We call on all federal institutions to forego ahead in line with it,”.

The new Strategy of government works includes fives pillars including:

1- The government work will be led by major transformational projects, not just long-term strategic plans.

2- The upcoming training courses of change will be flexible and rapid (from 6 months to two years), in contrast to the previous strategic courses, which ranged from 5 to 10 years.

3- Sectoral priorities will be identified, followed by the developing clear transformational projects. Ministerial work teams will be formed to implement these projects by national cadres.

4- Moving from the sole responsibility of ministries to the joint responsibility of the field work teams. Contracts will be signed as part pf transformational projects and will be followed-up by the Council of Ministers.

5- Setting a scale of incentives and promotions based on the performance of the executive teams and their ability to implement transformational projects approved by the Cabinet.

Sheikh Rashid said that the Cabinet will form first ten sectoral transformation teams and decide on the first ten major projects in the government, adding that performance agreements will be signed and the timetables for these projects will be identified where an incentive package will be approved for the distinguished teams.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Twitter UAE Dubai Rashid United Arab Emirates All From Government Cabinet Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

34 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

8 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

8 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

8 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

8 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.