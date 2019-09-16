UrduPoint.com
UAE-Poland Business Forum Reviews Cooperation Prospects, Bilateral Partnerships

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) The UAE-Poland Business Forum, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, at its headquarters today, discussed enhancing cooperation in medical products, healthcare and the wood industries, in addition to logistical support in the hotel and tourism sectors, professional lighting and furniture.

The forum was aimed at introducing joint investment opportunities, exploring cooperation prospects and bilateral partnerships across various economic sectors, and paving the way for business communities from both sides to discuss potential investment opportunities.

The forum comes on the sidelines of a visit by a high-ranking Polish delegation headed by Katarzyna Matuszak, Director, Project Development Department, and comprising over 12 businessmen and representatives from Polish trade companies.

It was held in the presence of Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, the SCCI’s Director-General; Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Members Services at the SCCI, Director of Sharjah Exports Development Centre, as well as 25 representatives from private sectors in Sharjah.

Al Awadi said, "The forum is a positive step towards strengthening bilateral relations and reflecting the seriousness of both sides to take the economic cooperation to new heights, as well as establishing new economic partnerships in the essential sectors.

"

He pointed out that Sharjah’s business community is looking forward to establishing successful strategic partnerships with their counterparts abroad. This comes in line with Sharjah’s policy of diversifying the economy and as part of the wise vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The SCCI’s Director-General highlighted the competitive advantages Sharjah offers to investors, noting that such support helps businessmen establish their work and expand to other markets in the region.

Matuszak said, "The emirate of Sharjah’s business environment is a distinctive and motivational one, thanks to its world-class qualities and great competitiveness. We also have to utilise the deep relations between the UAE and Poland in boosting the commercial and investment ties," Matuszak noted.

The forum witnessed bilateral meetings between businessmen from both sides, during which they reviewed mutual partnerships and cooperation and discussed the investment opportunities available to both sides. The visiting delegation then toured the permanent exhibition.

During the event, the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, via a presentation, showcased the most prominent privileges and incentives available for investors.

