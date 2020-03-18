UrduPoint.com
UAE Polo Defeats Desert Palm In President Polo Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:45 PM

UAE Polo defeats Desert Palm in President Polo Cup

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) UAE Polo, led by H.H. Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, won its first match in the President Polo Cup, currently being held at the Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club, against Desert Palm, with a score of 11-7.

With its latest victory, the team revived its hope of further qualifying in the competition, with one match remaining at the end of the preliminary round against Ghantoot Polo.

Ghantoot Polo, led by Captain Nasser Al Shamsi, continued its run of victories in the cup’s second round by defeating, yesterday, Abu Dhabi Polo by a score of 11-6.

The cup is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Club. This year, the competition is being carried out without an audience in attendance, in line with the country’s preventive measures against coronavirus.

