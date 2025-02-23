UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Dubai Gold Cup 2025 Final was a spectacle of world-class polo, delivering an action-packed day filled with intensity, skill, and high-stakes drama.

From the gripping Bentley Cup Final to the electrifying Gold Cup showdown, fans at the prestigious Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club were treated to a thrilling display of talent and fierce competition.

The Bentley Cup Final saw Dubai Wolves go head-to-head with Bangash Dodson and Horrell Polo Team in a battle that kept spectators on the edge of their seats. Dubai Wolves started strong, charging ahead early, but Bangash Polo responded with an impressive defensive performance and strategic counterattacks. The match was a true showcase of precision, power, and passion, highlighting why polo remains one of the most exhilarating sports in the region.

As the game intensified, Dubai Wolves maintained their momentum, unleashing a flurry of high-impact goals to take a commanding lead by the fourth chukker. With their dominance on full display, they sealed their victory and were crowned Bentley Cup champions, capping off a spectacular day of top-tier polo.

Match Progression: Dubai Wolves vs. Bangash Dodson & Horrell

2 – 1 | 3 – 2 | 4 – 2 | 8 – 4 | 9 – 5

The Dubai Open Gold Cup 2025 Final was an electrifying showdown that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Jehangiri Polo, the newcomers to the Gold Cup, had no easy task ahead as they faced off against UAE Polo, the five-time champions of the tournament.

From the very first chukker, Jehangiri came in strong, but it was Lukin Monteverde who took charge early on, setting the stage with a penalty shot that gave UAE Polo the first goal. However, Alejandro Muzzio quickly fired back, equalizing for Jehangiri Polo and igniting the battle.

As the second chukker unfolded, Monteverde once again brought UAE Polo level, but Teo Lacau wasted no time in pushing them ahead. The excitement didn’t stop there—Muzzio struck again, bringing the scores neck and neck. The intensity carried into the third chukker, with Santos Iriarte breaking through to put Jehangiri Polo in the lead.

The game was a masterclass in strategy and skill, packed with thrilling interceptions and jaw-dropping plays. Just when it seemed like Jehangiri had the upper hand, Rosendo Torreguitar delivered a magnificent play, leveling the score once again for UAE Polo. The match remained fiercely contested from start to finish, but in the end, UAE Polo emerged victorious, proving once again why they are the team to beat as they claimed their sixth Dubai Open Gold Cup title in spectacular fashion.

Match Progression: UAE Polo vs. Jehangiri Polo

1 – 2 | 3 – 3 | 5 – 4 | 7 – 5 | 9 – 8

Joseph Tayar, Director of Bentley and Khalfan Belhoul – Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council honoured and presented the awards to the teams of the day; Teodor Lacau was the Most Valuable Player, Open So Polite ridden by Gonzalo Pieres as the Best Playing Pony, and Nova ridden by Lukas Monteverde as the Best Playing Pony.