UAE, Portugal Discuss Best Practices In Protecting Public Resources
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2025 | 04:45 PM
LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA), has concluded an official visit to the Republic of Portugal aimed at fostering effective strategic partnerships and exchanging best practices to achieve excellence in protecting public resources.
During the visit, Abushibs met with several ministers and leaders to explore avenues of bilateral cooperation in the fields of oversight, auditing, and promoting integrity.
Among those he met were Filipa Urbano Calvão, President of the Court of Auditors in Portugal, and António Pires da Graça, Head of the National Anti-Corruption Mechanism in Portugal.
The UAEAA also highlighted its ongoing efforts to enhance governance systems, emphasising the active role of regulatory sectors responsible for oversight and integrity and their integrated coordination approach to achieving sustainable national resources, as well as presenting innovative technical solutions it employs to support its strategy of promoting transparency, governance, and accountability.
According to the UAEAA, aligning expertise and exchanging global best practices, alongside showcasing effective models applied to improve audit efficiency, reflect the UAE's strategy of enhancing international cooperation across various fields.
Recent Stories
UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources
‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..
SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan
Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on January 17
1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss future of content creation
Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 2024
Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education tomorrow
PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..
ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh
Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony
UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia
Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources22 seconds ago
-
‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festivals29 seconds ago
-
SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan45 minutes ago
-
Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on January 1745 minutes ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss future of content creation45 minutes ago
-
ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh2 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony3 hours ago
-
UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia4 hours ago
-
Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors4 hours ago
-
TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 20254 hours ago
-
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Chairman and Vice Chairman of UAE Aid Agency4 hours ago
-
‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry4 hours ago