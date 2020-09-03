UAE, Portugal discuss bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reviewed with Augusto Santos Silva, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the strategic ties between the two countries and means of boosting them in various fields.

This came over a phone call between the two top diplomats, wherein they discussed the latest developments in the region and discussed regional and international issues of common concern, including the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

The UAE Foreign Minister also praised the outstanding relations between the UAE and Portugal, highlighting the keenness of the leadership of both countries to boost them in all fronts for the benefit of their peoples.