UAE positioned itself as global hub for tourism, with innovative forward-thinking and adaptability: Deutsche Hospitality

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2023) Siegfried Nierhaus, Vice President middle East, Deutsche Hospitality, affirmed that the UAE has positioned itself as a key player in the GCC hospitality and leisure sectors, quickly becoming a global hub for the tourism industry and hotel developments.

“The UAE’s innovative forward-thinking and adaptability have resulted in a significant influx of international tourists due to its dynamic offerings and unique attractions," Nierhaus told the Emirates news Agency (WAM).

“Cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi have rapidly established themselves as the hospitality destination of choice for business and leisure. Emirates such as Ras Al Khaimah are also heavily investing in these sectors, offering international tourists diverse offerings across the leisure and entertainment sectors.”

Asked about his outlook for occupancy rates in 2023, Nierhaus said that “the hotel room demand has been superior to the hotel room offer during many days in the UAE in Quarter 1 2023".

“The results for the hotels have been exceeding expectations and the trend seems to continue. As the hotel room bookings are coming in very late, the forecasting is difficult, but the trend is positive and I do believe that even for the period from May to September we will experience good result for the hospitality industry. The traditional very busy Quarter 4 will show an even higher demand as the UAE will host the COP 28, which will bring a huge attention and client flow to the destination," he went on to explain.

He highlighted how the luxury segment in the UAE continues to be a key area of focus for hotel developers with many high-end properties catering to wealthy travellers looking for exclusive experiences. “However, there has also been a growing focus on mid-market and budget offerings to appeal to a broader range of travellers. Additionally, there are opportunities in niche segments such as wellness tourism, eco-tourism, and experiential travel.

“The UAE's strategic location as a transit hub and its excellent connectivity through its airports have made it a preferred destination for travellers from around the world,” Nierhaus further elaborated about the main reason behind the tourism boom. “The UAE's commitment to sustainability and eco-tourism initiatives will further attract environmentally conscious travellers. Overall, the UAE's focus on innovation, luxury, and sustainability are the main reasons behind the tourism boom witnessed over the past years and at Deutsche Hospitality, we believe these factors will continue to drive growth in the sector.”

Speaking of the UAE's top tourist attractions, he said that the UAE is renowned for its luxurious resorts, stunning architecture, and cultural attractions.

“The country boasts some of the world's best tourist attractions including Burj Khalifa, Ferrari World, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Dubai Museum and the Museum of the Future. These renowned attractions showcase the country's rich history, culture and innovations, and visitors can enjoy a dynamic range of activities, from dune bashing in the desert to skiing indoors at the Mall of the Emirates, for example. This unique blend of modernity and tradition coupled with unparalleled luxury and world-class attractions, makes the UAE a standout destination in the region and globally," he added.

He also noted that the UAE's commitment to sustainability through initiatives such as the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy, and sustainable developments including Masdar City, sets it apart from other countries.

“With the upcoming COP28, the country has the opportunity to lead the way in promoting sustainable tourism. By highlighting eco-tourism opportunities and implementing sustainable practices in the industry, the UAE can further position itself as a leading destination for travellers seeking eco-friendly and responsible tourism offerings.”

