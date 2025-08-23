UAE Powerlifting Team Wins 21 Medals At West Asia Championship In Qatar
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) DOHA, 23rd August, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE national powerlifting team snatched 21 medals at the West Asia Powerlifting Championship, which concluded today in Qatar with the participation of 10 countries.
The UAE’s medal tally included 7 gold, 6 silver, and 8 bronze medals.
Abdulrahman Al Junaibi claimed one gold and three silver medals in the 63kg category.
John Andous secured one gold, one silver, and one bronze in the 105kg category.
Mohammed Al Kaabi won one gold and three bronze medals in the 93kg category.
Walid Jammoul earned one gold and one bronze in the open weight category.
Issa Al Marzouqi took a bronze in the 83kg category, in addition to three medals across “Champion of Champions,” overall total, and Best Player awards.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the UAE Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, congratulated the UAE sports community and the national powerlifting team for their international achievement. He praised the efforts of the technical and administrative staff, and called for further strengthening of the team with talent and excellence in preparation for hosting the World Powerlifting Championship in Fujairah in June 2026.
