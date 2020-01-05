UAE prepares to host seventh edition of EcoWASTE 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2020) The seventh EcoWASTE Exhibition and Forum, focussing on the removal and storage of waste, is to be held from 13th-16th January, 2020, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, the entity mandated to manage all activities related to waste management in the emirate, pursues its tireless efforts to drive sustainable development in the emirate through the implementation of an integrated waste management masterplan.

To reinforce the emirate’s leadership in sustainable development and promote excellence in integrated waste management, Tadweer, in strategic partnership with Masdar, is set to host the seventh EcoWASTE Exhibition and Forum from 13th-16th January, 2020, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Held as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the exhibition aims to highlight the latest solutions and global trends in sustainable waste management, with the strong participation of prominent specialists, stakeholders, investors, entrepreneurs and specialised companies.

Commenting on the significance EcoWASTE Exhibition and Forum 2020, Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director-General of Tadweer, said, "In hosting the latest edition of EcoWASTE, Tadweer seeks to explore new opportunities in integrated waste management to support the country’s transition into a sustainable, circular economy, while utilising data analysis and Artificial Intelligence in the decision making process related to sustainable waste management. The event also supports our objectives of diverting waste away from landfills and converting waste into energy."

One of the key highlights of EcoWASTE 2020 is the participation of the International Solid Waste Association, ISWA, and its president, Antonis Mavropoulos, for the first time at the exhibition. In collaboration with Tadweer, the ISWA will host a discussion on how the world can move towards a waste-less future, and what needs to be done to avoid a planet flooded by dumpsites. Additionally, EcoWASTE 2020 will feature the latest innovations and technology solutions in waste management from countries, including China, Japan, Serbia, Poland and India, among others.