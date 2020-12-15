UrduPoint.com
UAE Preparing For Next Fifty Years By Relying On Visions Of Talented Citizens: Mohammed Bin Rashid

Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:15 PM

UAE preparing for next fifty years by relying on visions of talented citizens: Mohammed bin Rashid

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that the UAE is preparing for the next fifty years of development by relying on the visions of its talented citizens.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid made this statement during the honouring ceremony of the first batch of the "CEOs of Government Design" enrolled in the "Government Design Initiative," which aims to train talented citizens from Federal and local authorities who are capable of integrating design concepts based on human development in government action.

The ceremony was held at the Presidency Palace in Abu Dhabi, attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

"The UAE is redefining government action concepts and practices through a long-term vision based on the ideas of talented people. We are proud of the passion of the Emirati people to shape the future of their nation with innovative tools and distinguished ideas, which will continue the development process," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Our government has adopted unconventional action models that focus on jointly designing the future and will achieve overall readiness and flexibility. We aim to prepare generations of government design experts to generate ideas about the future and its challenges, and innovate comprehensive solutions that will advance government action to new levels and improve lives," he added.

The initiative, organised by the UAE Government, in cooperation with the Palmwood Dubai," is the first programme of its kind in the world that focusses on integrating design principles into government action, and establishing a comprehensive design system based on individual experiences and community partnerships.

It also aims to achieve milestones in government action, such as developing best practices and making influential decisions, by improving the mechanisms of government action through utilising innovative ideas from the community.

The initiative aims to build the capacities of employees, enhance their design skills, and train them on using new tools, to enable them to create innovative solutions through research, data collection and direct communication with the community, as well as to design government action models and change conventional approaches.

