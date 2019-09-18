UAE presents government work experience in Uzbekistan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) The UAE government’s leading experience in managing the national agenda and the outcomes of its economic and social development efforts received praise during the "Economic and Social Development Conference-Uzbekistan 2030," which was held in Tashkent and attended by regional and international organisations and specialised research centres.

During the conference, the Emirati delegation presented the working model of the UAE government for drafting and monitoring the national agenda of the UAE Vision 2021, as well as the country’s success in enhancing its economic competitiveness, empowering businesses, creating an attractive business environment, developing its infrastructure and improving educational and health services.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Assistant Director-General for Government Performance and Excellence at the Cabinet Office of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, stated that the UAE is keen to share its successful experience in government development and achieve sustainable development, in cooperation with the public and private sectors.

The conference was attended by over 50 experts from international organisations, ministries and government authorities, who discussed their opinions and Uzbekistan’s social and economic development plan for 2030.

The Emirati delegation also held intensive workshops that targeted the young employees of Uzbek ministries and government authorities.

The partnership between the UAE and Uzbekistan include exchanging expertise in government work and adopting the best practices related to government services, smart services, organisational performance, innovation and excellence, and capacity building.