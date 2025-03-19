UAE presents its National Report on Spent Nuclear Fuel, Radioactive Waste Management

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates presented its Fifth National Report on Compliance with the Obligations of the Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and on the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management.

The UAE is participating as a Contracting Party to the Joint Convention, which is holding its 8th review meeting at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria.

The UAE’s delegation is led by Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the IAEA as well as representative of national nuclear stakeholders including: Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC); and other national stakeholders.

“The UAE remains committed to upholding the highest standards of nuclear safety and security, in line with our international obligations and best practices. Our participation in the Eighth Review Meeting of the Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and Radioactive Waste Management reflects our dedication to transparency, collaboration, and continuous improvement in managing radioactive waste. Through robust infrastructure, strong regulatory framework , advanced technologies, and long-term strategies, we ensure the safe and sustainable long term management of spent fuel and radioactive waste, protecting both our community and the environment,” said Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Permanent Representative to the IAEA.

The National Report describes the legislative and regulatory measures taken by the UAE to meet its obligations in relation to the Joint Convention. The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) issued and drafted regulations containing requirement on managing radioactive waste such as “Radiation Protection and Predisposal Radioactive Waste Management in Nuclear Facilities”, “Decommissioning of Facilities” and “Disposal of Spent Fuel and Radioactive Waste” amongst others. Such efforts reflect UAE’s Policy commitment and its progress to develop an integrated waste management system that reflects the highest standards of international practices.

The report also addresses the current process and plans in regards to spent fuel and radioactive waste management, Where the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and its affiliates have taken some measures in the design of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant which provides sufficient capacity to store spent fuel in a pool made for every unit for 20 years before transporting them into a dry storage facility. In 2023, FANR issued a license for the Selection of a Site for the Construction of a Radioactive Low Level Waste Management Facility submitted by ENEC.

The delegation also presented the status of radioactive waste produced from medical and industrial facilities across the UAE, where such facilities abide by FANR’s regulations in the temporary and permanent storage approaches as well as their secure transport to ensure the protection of the community and the environment. Currently, there are over 4,000 licensees using regulated material, and radioactive sources in the UAE are used for medical, industrial, Government, education, and others.

Moreover, the UAE delegation presented the efforts of national stakeholders to build Emirati capabilities in the nuclear sector in collaboration with several UAE educational and training institutions. Over the past years, extensive training programmes were put in place to qualify and build the experience of the knowledge-intensive nuclear sector. Currently, Emiratis represent over 76% of FANR’s workforce and women constitute around 45% of its manpower and hold 58% of its leadership positions.

The Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and on the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management came into force in 2001 and calls for all Contracting Parties to take measures to protect people and the environment from radiological and other hazards potentially posed by spent nuclear power plant fuel and radioactive waste. Contracting Parties submit a national report to a review meeting at the IAEA every three years that describes the measures taken to implement the obligations of the Joint Convention. The United Arab Emirates acceded to the Joint Convention in 2009.

