UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates today discussed its second national report on the Arab Charter on Human Rights at the 27th session of the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee, held at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo.

The UAE delegation, comprising high-level representatives from federal and local government entities as well as civil society organisations concerned with human rights, presented the report.

Abdul Rahman Murad Al Balushi, Assistant Under-Secretary for International Cooperation and Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Justice, delivered the UAE’s statement, noting that since the presentation of its first periodic report in October 2019, the country has enacted several national legislations and continues to enhance its institutional framework to promote and protect human rights.

Over the past four years, the UAE has adopted an integrated system of national policies and strategies to strengthen human rights and fundamental freedoms. These include the National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security; the National Policy for Senior Citizens; the UAE Gender Balance Council Strategy 2026; the National Policy for Empowerment of Emirati Women - 2031; the National Policy on Vaccinations; the National Family Policy; the Family Protection Policy; the National food Security Strategy 2051, and the UAE Centennial 2071.

On healthcare, Al Balushi highlighted that the UAE has developed a comprehensive healthcare system that applies global best practices. The country ranks among the top 10 globally in competitiveness reports and has secured first place worldwide in 11 health indicators. According to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, the UAE ranked second globally in satisfaction with healthcare for 2023 and 2024.

Education also remains a top priority for the UAE government, with initiatives such as the Emirati school Forum, the introduction of "Generations Schools", the establishment of the National Center For Educational Quality Enhancement, and the National Strategy for Higher education 2030.

Al Balushi emphasised the importance of family protection as a cornerstone of UAE policies, asserting that the family forms the foundation of a cohesive, tolerant, and secure society. To reinforce this, 2025 has been declared the "Year of Community" to strengthen social cohesion. In addition, the UAE issued Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2024 on family violence protection and established the Ministry of Family in December 2024 to promote family stability and reduce the risks of family breakdown.

On women's empowerment and gender equality, Al Balushi stated that the UAE continues to make significant strides, with Emirati women holding prominent positions in politics, governance, and executive leadership. The country ranked seventh globally and first regionally in the 2024 Gender Equality Index issued by the United Nations Development Programme.

He also underlined the UAE's commitment to advancing its judicial system and legal framework, noting the issuance of decrees on criminal procedures, ministerial decisions on the use of technology in litigation, and the application of digital transaction systems in personal status matters.

Al Balushi highlighted that tolerance remains a core principle of the UAE, as demonstrated by its leadership in adopting UN Security Council Resolution 2686 during its presidency in June 2023. The resolution, which linked hate speech with extremism, peace, and international security, called for promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

He concluded by reaffirming the UAE's support for the vital role played by the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee, commending its contributions to enriching Arab efforts within the framework of the Arab League, and its constructive role in reviewing the Arab Human Rights Strategy and implementing the provisions of the Arab Charter on Human Rights.