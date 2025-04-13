- Home
- Middle East
- UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, development during meeting wi ..
UAE President Affirms Support For Syria’s Aspirations For Stability, Development During Meeting With President Ahmad Al-Sharaa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks today with His Excellency Ahmad Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, on the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation for the benefit of both peoples.
The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, where His Highness welcomed the visiting President, who is in the UAE on a working visit. His Highness wished him success in leading Syria through the coming period and in fulfilling the Syrian people’s hopes for development, security, and stability.
The two leaders discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on regional and international developments.
They also reviewed the latest developments in Syria, with His Highness reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to supporting the Syrian people as they navigate the transitional period and rebuild their country in line with their aspirations for a secure, stable, and prosperous future.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated the UAE’s unwavering stance in support of Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
He stressed that Syria’s stability and security are essential to the broader region and affirmed the UAE’s readiness to extend all possible support to Syria and its people in the coming period.
Earlier in the day, His Excellency President Ahmad Al-Sharaa arrived in Abu Dhabi, where he was received at Al Bateen Airport by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of senior officials.
The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; Reem al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs; Hassan Al Shehhi, the UAE Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic; and a number of senior officials.
Also in attendance was the accompanying delegation of the Syrian President, who included Asaad Al-Shibani and a number of officials.
Recent Stories
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saudi space economy reaches $8.7 bn in 2024: CST5 minutes ago
-
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, development during meeting wi ..6 minutes ago
-
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, treatment of blood dis ..36 minutes ago
-
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes take part51 minutes ago
-
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 20251 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficient energy systems2 hours ago
-
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship2 hours ago
-
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fasher in Sudan2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties2 hours ago
-
Osaka Expo opens for 6-month event focused on sustainable society3 hours ago
-
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, reduction of regional ..3 hours ago
-
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team3 hours ago