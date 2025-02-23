UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties

TIRANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and expand cooperation, particularly in key sectors such as the economy, trade, renewable energy, food security, and technology.

The discussions took place in Tirana during His Highness the UAE President’s working visit to Albania.

His Excellency Edi Rama welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and reaffirmed Albania’s commitment to strengthening ties with the UAE while leveraging opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In this context, His Highness the UAE President underscored that the UAE, as part of its consistent approach towards advancing global peace, supports all efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Balkan region.

His Highness also emphasised the UAE’s support for resolving conflicts through diplomacy and dialogue to foster regional development and prosperity and peace and security worldwide.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the significant progress in UAE-Albania relations in recent years, particularly in areas that contribute to both nations’ joint development. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening these ties in the coming period and noted that non-oil trade between the UAE and Albania grew by 129.4% in 2024 compared to 2023.

His Highness stated that the two nations engage in promising cooperation in renewable and clean energy in line with their shared sustainability ambitions, emphasising the UAE’s keenness to further bolster collaboration in this sector in the future.

Both sides affirmed their continued determination to advance relations for the benefit of their countries and peoples.

His Highness the UAE President and the Albanian Prime Minister witnessed the exchange of a framework for action between Masdar, TAQA Transmission, Korporata Elektroenergjitike Shqiptare (KESH) – Albania Power Corporation, and Operatori i Sistemit të Transmetimit (OST).

The framework will progress their collaboration on the assessment and implementation of the initiatives of the tripartite strategic partnership framework related to renewable energy and energy infrastructure signed by the UAE, Albania, and Italy.

This framework aims to enhance cooperation in developing renewable energy projects, thereby improving energy security, promoting sustainable development, and accelerating the transition to clean energy in the Mediterranean region.

His Highness the UAE President and the Albanian Prime Minister also witnessed the exchange of a letter of engagement between Presight AI and the Albanian Ministry of Interior for the Albania Smart City Project with the aim of improving infrastructure and public facilities.

The exchange took place between His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and from the Albanian side, Her Excellency Belinda Balluku, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, and His Excellency Ervin Hoxha, Minister of Interior.

His Excellency Edi Rama held a banquet in honour of His Highness the UAE President and the accompanying delegation. Earlier in the day, His Highness the UAE President arrived at the Palace of Brigades in the capital Tirana, where the national anthems of the UAE and Albania were played and an honour guard was assembled to salute His Highness.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Albania.